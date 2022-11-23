Perryman recorded six tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 22-16 overtime victory versus the Broncos.
Perryman played 71 percent of Las Vegas' defensive snaps after sitting out last week's loss to Indianapolis due to a lingering hip injury. The 29-year-old also paced the Raiders' linebackers in stops, tying defensive end Maxx Crosby for the team's second-most tackles against Denver. Perryman has now recorded 24 tackles while playing 140 defensive snaps over his past three games, and he should continue to slot in as one of his team's top tacklers so long as Divine Deablo (forearm) remains out on IR.
More News
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Chance to play Week 11•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Won't play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Misses practice with hip/ribs issue•
-
Raiders' Denzel Perryman: Double-digit stops Sunday•