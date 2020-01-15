Play

Good signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract extension with the Raiders on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The deal includes $1.4 million guaranteed. Good started five games during the 2019 season, filling in for either Richie Incognito or Gabe Jackson. The 28-year-old Good earned a pay bump for the 2020 season, but he projects to fill a reserve role along the offensive line if the Raiders enter training camp at full strength.

More News
Our Latest Stories