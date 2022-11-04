Deablo (back) was a limited participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Deablo also dealt with injuries ahead of Week 8, but he ended up racking up 14 tackles at New Orleans. Back to back limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday put Deablo on the 'probable' end of the questionable designation with that in mind, but the sophomore third-rounder would likely need to participate in full Saturday to drop the designation entirely ahead of Sunday's matchup at the Jaguars.