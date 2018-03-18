General manager Reggie McKenzie recently indicated that Anderdoes (knee) is making "good progress" in his rehabilitation from a torn ACL, Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News reports.

Vanderdoes tore the ACL in his left knee during the regular-season finale and is uncertain to be back on the field in time for the start of the 2018 campaign. Considering he'll also need to get back into game shape once recovered, it's not out of the question for the 2017 third-rounder to begin his second professional season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which would preclude Vanderdoes from playing in Oakland's first six games.