Pola-Mao finished the 2024 season with 89 tackles (57 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles across 17 games with Las Vegas.

Undrafted out of USC in 2022, Pola-Mao appeared in 27 games for the Raiders from 2022-2023, but he mainly played on special teams. Pola-Mao got a chance to play more on defense in 2024 and started 14 of the 17 games he appeared in, logging 86 percent of the defensive snaps after recording just 12 percent of the plays on defense the previous season. Pola-Mao obviously set career highs across the board and is scheduled to be a restricted free agent in March.