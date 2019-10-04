Raiders' J.J. Nelson: Questionable Week 5
Nelson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears in London.
Nelson worked as a limited participant the first two days of the week, so it's not a great sign that he was downgraded to a non-participant Friday. Tyrell Williams (foot) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) are also questionable, potentially pushing Hunter Renfrow and Trevor Davis into expanded roles Sunday.
