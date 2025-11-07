default-cbs-image
Powers-Johnson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Broncos after suffering an ankle injury, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Powers-Johnson rolled his left ankle in the middle of a block. He was briefly examined in the medical tent but was then carted to the locker room. While Powers-Johnson is officially questionable to return, it would be a surprise to see him back in the contest.

