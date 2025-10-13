Meyers finished with four receptions on as many targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Titans.

Meyers recent struggles continued after failing to eclipse 40 receiving yards for the third week running. At least the Raiders were able to pick up a win after losing their previous two contests during the wideout's current slump. Las Vegas is still without the services of star TE Brock Bowers (knee), so Meyers needs to step up his play for both his team and frustrated fantasy managers. Perhaps Meyers can turn his disappointing campaign around if he can find the end zone for the first time in 2025 against the Chiefs next Sunday.