Cook caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown on six targets during Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

Cook, who was limited by a shoulder injury earlier in the week, led the Raiders in receiving yards and scored the team's lone touchdown during an otherwise disastrous offensive performance. The team's No. 1 tight end has remained consistent through his first three games as a Raider, catching 13 passes for 124 yards on 17 targets. He'll look to find the end zone again in Week 4 against a tough Broncos defense.