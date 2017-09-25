Raiders' Jared Cook: Catches first touchdown as Raider
Cook caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown on six targets during Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
Cook, who was limited by a shoulder injury earlier in the week, led the Raiders in receiving yards and scored the team's lone touchdown during an otherwise disastrous offensive performance. The team's No. 1 tight end has remained consistent through his first three games as a Raider, catching 13 passes for 124 yards on 17 targets. He'll look to find the end zone again in Week 4 against a tough Broncos defense.
