Heath will be released by the Raiders on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The veteran safety will now be set to become a free agent. Last season with the Raiders, Heath recorded 37 tackles (28 solo), four passes defensed and three interceptions across 13 games. He was also named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 10. If a team is looking to add a veteran presence to their secondary, Heath may not be unemployed for long.