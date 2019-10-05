Play

Devey (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Devey suffered a torn pectoral in last Sunday's win over the Colts, so his placement on injured reserve was a formality. He'll look to recover in time for the 2020 season. Richie Incognito is expected to serve as the starting left guard in his place.

