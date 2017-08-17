Raiders' Jylan Ware: Returns from concussion
Ware missed multiple practices due to a concussion but has since returned to training camp, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Ware appears to have made a full recovery from his concussion symptoms and is back at practice. He should be a full participant through the rest of preseason barring any setbacks.
