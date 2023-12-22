Mayer (toe) didn't practice Friday.

Mayer has been unavailable for each of Vegas' first two practices this week, but he'll have one more chance to practice Saturday before the Raiders release their Week 16 injury report for Monday's game against the Chiefs. The rookie tight end scored his second NFL touchdown in last Thursday's win over the Chargers, but alternatives will be limited for Mayer's fantasy managers if his status is still in doubt heading into Monday's game, though at least there are two additional games scheduled after the Raiders' 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Christmas.