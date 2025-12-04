default-cbs-image
Mayer (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Mayer has now missed five straight practices, giving him one more opportunity to get some work in before the Raiders' Week 14 injury designations are assigned. If he remains out Sunday against the Broncos, Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon will be candidates to log added snaps behind Las Vegas' top tight end Brock Bowers.

