The Raiders are shopping Mayer on the trade market, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Following a decorated college career at Notre Dame, Mayer was selected No. 35 overall in the 2023 Draft by Las Vegas. He caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, but the Raiders then used their first-rounder on Brock Bowers in 2024. Mayer appeared in just 11 games last season, and his playing time took a hit when he was available. He finished the season with 21 catches for 156 scoreless yards, and the Raiders appear to be willing to move him after just two years.
