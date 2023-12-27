The Raiders listed Mayer (toe) as a non-participant on their practice report estimate Wednesday.

The team merely held a walkthrough Wednesday after upsetting the Chiefs two days earlier. Austin Hooper took on a three-down role in the contest with both Mayer and Jesper Horsted (hamstring) inactive, catching two of three targets for 13 yards on 89 percent of snaps. That's not unlike the stat lines Mayer has posted of late, with large snap shares rarely leading to considerable receiving production. The rookie is in danger of missing a second straight game when the Raiders play in Indianapolis this Sunday.