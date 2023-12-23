Mayer (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Chiefs.

Mayer was unable to practice in any capacity Thursday through Saturday and will miss a game for the first time in his career as a result. Austin Hooper is likely to handle the majority of snaps at tight end in the rookie second-round draft pick's absence, while Jesper Horsted could see additional opportunities as well. Mayer's next chance to suit up will be Week 17 against the Colts.