Spillane recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Steelers.

Spillane is up to 28 tackles total through three games. Perhaps even more impressive, he has been on the field for all 202 defensive snaps this season. The linebacker also saw some special teams work against Pittsburgh, as was on the field for seven snaps (24 percent). Next up for him and the Raders is a matchup with the Chargers in Los Angeles.