Jackson reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jackson played just four snaps (two on offense, two on special teams) during the Raiders' 24-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, though he managed to haul in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett late in the fourth quarter. Week 14 was Jackson's second elevation from the practice squad this season, and he's eligible to be called up to the active roster one more time. That could come as soon as this Sunday against the Eagles if one or both of Dont'e Thornton (concussion) and Alex Bachman (thumb) are not cleared to play.