Johnson converted his only target into a 45-yard reception during the Raiders' 23-6 preseason win over the Patriots on Friday night.

The 26-year-old, who's competing for a spot on the latter portion of the Raiders' receiver depth chart, made an impact on his one grab. Johnson notably logged a target before one of his primary competitors for a roster spot, Keenan Cole, although the latter put together a team-best 3-48 line on the night. It remains to be seen if Johnson has done enough to survive final cutdowns, but the speedster at least put something positive on film in his final chance to do so this preseason.