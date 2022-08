Rose logged eight rushes for 19 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Chargers.

Rose was able to find pay dirt in the second quarter, punching in a one-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven. Rose also contributed the longest rush by a Rams running back in the game, albeit for just nine yards, but only managed nine yards on his remaining six carries. Rose sits firmly on the roster bubble while trying to earn a spot backing up starters Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.