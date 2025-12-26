default-cbs-image
Jackson (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson is dealing with an apparent knee issue and although the team didn't practice Thursday, it was bad enough for him to be considered unavailable. The offensive lineman will have two more chances to return to practice before Monday night's contest against the Falcons.

