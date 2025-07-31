Jackson (blood clots) took part in team activities Friday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN reports.

Jackson was able to participate in team drills for the first time Friday after being limited to only individual drills in the first two practices. This isn't the first time the 27-year-old has dealt with blood clots before as he missed nine games because of them in 2022. He signed a three-year, $57 million extension in February, and the team is hopeful they will have their starting left tackle back for the regular season.