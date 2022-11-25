Rams head coach Sean McVay said Robinson (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

While the Rams played their first game without the injured Cooper Kupp (ankle) in the Week 11 loss to the Saints, Robinson stepped in as the team's new nominal No. 1 wideout and finished with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Robinson looks to have picked up an ankle injury of his own along the way, with Los Angeles listing him as a limited participant in both of its first two Week 12 injury report. Even if Robinson is cleared ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll likely be working with a third-string quarterback in Bryce Perkins, who handled most of the first-team work this week with Matthew Stafford (concussion/neck) ruled out for Week 12 and with John Wolford (neck) having been limited. Robinson's injury along with his shaky quarterback situation make him difficult to deploy in fantasy lineups with much confidence, even in a game where the Rams could be forced to pass frequently as heavy underdogs.