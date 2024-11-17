Robinson (head) was evaluated for a concussion in the late moments of Sunday's 52-6 win over the Jaguars.
Robinson reeled in one of two targets for seven yards in the victory, but he did take a blow to the head in the fourth quarter. It's unclear if the wide receiver did indeed suffer a concussion, but if he did, he'd have to clear league protocols before the team takes on the Colts on the road in Week 12.
More News
-
Lions' Allen Robinson: Four offensive snaps in win•
-
Lions' Allen Robinson: Two-yard catch in win•
-
Lions' Allen Robinson: Increased role expected•
-
Lions' Allen Robinson: Signed to active roster•
-
Allen Robinson: Goes back to practice squad•
-
Lions' Allen Robinson: Gets elevated from practice squad•