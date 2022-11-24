Robinson was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
With Cooper Kupp (ankle) likely sidelined for the rest of the season, Robinson currently tops the Rams' depth chart at wide receiver. Working with Matthew Stafford and then Bryce Perkins this past Sunday at New Orleans, Robinson reeled in four of five targets for 47 yards and one touchdown. Stafford (concussion/neck) already has been ruled out for Week 12, while John Wolford (neck) joined Robinson as a limited participant Wednesday. Assuming Robinson is able to play through his own health concern Sunday in Kansas City, there's a good chance he'll be on the receiving end of passes from Perkins, who is slated to handle most of the first-team reps this week.