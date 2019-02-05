Rams' Andrew Whitworth: Mulling retirement
Whitworth is unsure if he'll retire or return to play in 2019, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Whitworth turned 37 in December but has remained a quality player for the Rams, seeing the field on over 94 percent of the team's regular season and playoff snaps this season. He says he still feels good and would figure to remain a starter if he returned for a 14th campaign in 2019.
