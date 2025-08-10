Torres (ankle) has been ruled out to return to Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Torres, who signed with Los Angeles back in April after going undrafted out of Toledo, has spent training camp and the offseason competing for a depth role at tight end. He'll attempt to get healthy in time for the Rams' second preseason game, which will occur Saturday, Aug. 16 against the Chargers.