Skowronek is filling the No. 3 receiver role along with a handful of other players while Van Jefferson is out due to a knee injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Skowronek has the most in-game experience out of the glut of receivers sharing time with him, and has a more robust skill set that matches Jefferson's do-it-all approach to receiving. Skowronek's versatility means he can block and play any of the receiver positions, but did have a troubling three drops on 20 targets, and doesn't have the field-stretching speed that fellow committee members Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris and Brandon Powell possess. Seeing Skowronek in action during the preseason will give fantasy managers a better idea of the type of usage coach Sean McVay will be looking for out of the second-year player.