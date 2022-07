Brown was suspended without pay Monday for the first six games of the regular season due to violating the NFL Policy on performance-enhancing substances, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports

Brown suited up 10 times in his rookie season, but he only recorded one tackle. Heading into his sophomore campaign, Brown was expected to be second in line to starter Greg Gaines at nose tackle, but he will now fall behind Elijah Garcia, or potentially someone else, when the season begins.