Dunn signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent Monday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Dunn did not hear his name called during the 2023 but will now join Los Angeles for the start of their offseason program. The Rams did not have a kicker on their roster heading into the draft, but they have now added both Dunn and Tanner Brown who will likely compete for the starting job.