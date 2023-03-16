site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Coleman Shelton: Rejoins Rams
RotoWire Staff
Shelton re-signed with the Rams on a two-year contract Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN reports.
Shelton started all 13 games he played for the Rams last season. He can slide in at guard or center.
