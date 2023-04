The Rams selected Evans in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 223rd overall.

The Rams entered the draft without both a kicker and punter, though they now have a specialist on the roster with the selection of Evans. He played at Wingate -- a Division II school in North Carolina -- and attempted 84 punts throughout his collegiate career. The Rams will likely bring in additional competition, but Evans appears to have the inside track for the starting job out of training camp.