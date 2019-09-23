Everett caught both targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Browns.

Everett was expected to have an increased role in the Rams' offense with Tyler Higbee (chest) out, but the team's wideout corps is simply too deep. Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp garnered 32 of Jared Goff's 38 attempts, leaving Everett with short throws and 7.5 YPC. Everett now has six catches for 43 yards and zero scores this year, so he's not a top fantasy option in Week 4 versus the Buccaneers even if Higbee remains out.

