Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Karty will face competition from Harrison Mevis for the kicking job this week, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Karty has gone just 10-of-15 on field-gal attempts this season, with three additional misses on PATs. He's been the clear weak link on a likely playoff team, unable to match a 2024 rookie campaign in which he converted 84.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. Karty has even struggled with kickoffs this year, so it's perhaps surprising the Rams waited this long to seriously consider a change. Mevis, listed at 5-foot-11, 243 pounds, has never kicked in an NFL regular-season game. He signed with the Rams' practice squad Wednesday, after spending time with the Jets from June through September.