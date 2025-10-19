Karty made all five of his extra-point attempts during the Rams' 35-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Even without superstar wideout Puka Nacua (ankle), the Rams offense scored touchdowns on all five of their scoring drives, which meant Karty was limited to point-after duties during Sunday's win in London, England. Even with his lack of field-goal tries in Week 7, Karty's fantasy floor should be elevated as long as the Rams offense continues to produce. Karty and the Rams are on a bye for Week 8, which makes Week 9 against the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 2 their next matchup.