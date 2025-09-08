Rams' Joshua Karty: Makes pair of extra points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Karty converted both of his extra-point attempts in the Rams' 14-9 win over the Texans on Sunday.
This was the lowest scoring game of the Week 1 slate through Sunday. This could go down as the Rams' lowest-scoring game of the season when everyone is healthy, and Los Angeles' lack of red-zone success last season put Karty in plenty of positions to kick short field goals. As a 2024 rookie, Karty made 29 of 34 field-goal attempts and 32 of his 36 extra-point tries.
