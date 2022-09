Gay connected on two field-goal kicks and both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 20-12 victory against the Cardinals.

Gay kicked off the scoring for the Rams, punching in a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter, and added a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter. Gay is a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals and 7-for-7 on extra point attempts on the season thus far, par for the course from one of the more accurate kickers in the NFL.