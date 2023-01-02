Gay connected on a 23-yard field goal and made his only extra-point attempt during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Chargers.

A week removed from the best game of the season for the sure-legged kicker, Gay's prospects at repeating his performance looked promising, as the Chargers defense looked to pose less of a threat than the Broncos defense that the Rams tore apart in Week 16. Aside from a chip shot field goal to close out the first quarter, however, Gay would only find one other opportunity to produce points, booting an extra-point after Malcolm Brown punched in a 21-yard rushing touchdown. The Rams will be looking to play spoiler in Week 18 to a Seahawks team fighting for the final wild card spot in the NFC, and Gay booted three field goals and two extra points in the team's first matchup in Week 13, giving fantasy managers some hope of a rebound performance.