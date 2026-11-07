Garrett (knee) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Washington.

Garrett thus is in the clear for his first game action since Week 1, after which he required arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and an IR stint that sidelined him the last seven contests. Sunday's outing will mark his first working with the out-of-retirement Aaron Donald, and while Garrett may be hard-pressed to extend his streak of 10-plus sack seasons to nine the rest of the way, he should provide a boost to the Rams' fifth-ranked defense (301.1 yards per game).