Ebukam (knee) wasn't on the team's injury report for Wednesday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year pro was expected to be worked in slowly this offeseason as he recovered from offseason knee surgery. Now fully healthy, Ebukam is expected to have a role in the defense for 2019, after starting 14 of 16 games at outside linebacker for the Rams last season. Ebukam is listed as a second-string linebacker on the depth chart, but should see time on both defense and special teams for Week 1.

