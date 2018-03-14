Rams' Samson Ebukam: Ready for starting gig
Ebukam is expected to step in as a starter in 2018, Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Rams' decision to trade Robert Quinn may have been buoyed by their belief that Ebukam, a 2017 fourth-round pick, is ready to take over one of the starting jobs at outside linebacker. He posted a 39-inch vertical and 4.50 40-yard dash at 240 pounds prior to last year's draft, and then compiled 31 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble on 351 defensive snaps as a rookie. The Rams likely want Ebukam to put on some weight, as the majority of 3-4 outside linebackers check in around 250-to-270 pounds. He'll have athleticism and opportunity both working in his favor this year.
