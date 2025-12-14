default-cbs-image
Atwell (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The speedy wideout will be available to Matthew Stafford for the first time since Week 7 after overcoming a hamstring injury and being activated from injured reserve Saturday. Atwell has been a full participant in practice for each of the past two weeks, which should alleviate some concerns about his chances for re-injury. Atwell could walk back into a role of some significance as the No. 3 receiver Sunday, considering the expected game environment against a potent Lions offense that figures to keep the pressure on Los Angeles throughout.

