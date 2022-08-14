Atwell (coach's decision) did not play in the Rams' 29-22 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday night.

Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports that head coach Sean McVay, who'd previously stated he wanted to see Atwell get some snaps in the preseason, said after the game he opted not to play the speedster Saturday night because he feels the second-year wideout has shown enough in practice already. The 2021 second-round pick never logged a target over eight games in his rookie campaign, but he could have a meaningful role to open the season if Van Jefferson (knee) is unavailable to begin the campaign.