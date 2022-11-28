Atwell caught both of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Despite a relatively pedestrian receiving line for the speedy wideout, the two receptions actually doubled Atwell's total catches on the year. More encouraging for fantasy managers, Atwell was on the field for 28 of the Rams' 54 total snaps on offense, a massive increase over his previous career high of nine snaps in Week 5. With Allen Robinson (foot) out for the season and Cooper Kupp (ankle) likely done for the year as well, Atwell should see plenty of time on the field for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, with Brandon Powell, Jacob Harris and Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) sharing tertiary receiving duty behind starters Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek.