Jefferson could earn a larger role in 2023, as he's been healthy this offseason and is now the second-most experienced WR on the Rams' roster, Stu Jackson of the team's official website reports.

Jefferson had knee surgeries last spring and again in August, delaying his 2022 debut until Week 8 and leading to limited playing time in his first few games. He then played 46 or more snaps in each of the Rams' final eight contests and averaged 2.6 catches for 42.8 yards and 0.25 TDs on 4.5 targets. The numbers weren't bad given that he mostly played with backup QBs rather than Matthew Stafford, and Jefferson hopes things will go better this year with both him and Stafford healthy after injuries kept them off the practice field last spring/summer. Jefferson enters the final year of his rookie contract as a clear favorite for the No. 2 receiver role behind Cooper Kupp, if only because there's a glaring lack of both talent and experience in the WR room otherwise.