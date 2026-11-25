Jefferson failed to haul in his lone target during the Commanders' 22-20 win over the Bengals on Monday.

Jefferson could not hold onto a deep pass from Jayden Daniels early in the fourth quarter, and that catch would have set the Commanders up in the red zone. Jefferson has seen only one pass across his two outings since putting together a 5-58-1 receiving line on seven targets against the Rams in Week 9. Jefferson is firmly entrenched as the Commanders' WR4 behind Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks heading into Week 12 against the Cardinals on Sunday.