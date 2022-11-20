Jefferson brought in three of five targets for 41 yards in the Rams' 27-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Jefferson was just behind co-leaders Allen Robinson and Tyler Higbee in receptions in the Rams' first game without Cooper Kupp (ankle). The speedy third-year wideout should continue to enjoy a progressively elevated role in coming weeks, but the fact Matthew Stafford was forced to re-enter concussion protocol Sunday casts doubt over the entirety of the air attack's potential for a Week 12 road battle against the Chiefs.