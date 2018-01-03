Rashad Johnson: Retires from NFL
Johnson has announced his retirement from the NFL, according to his personal Instagram account.
Johnson decided to call it quits on his 32nd birthday, retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. He most recently racked up 38 tackles (25 solo) and one pass defensed in 14 games with the Titans throughout the 2016 season. Prior to that, he spent seven years with the Cardinals, totaling 382 tackles (306 solo), one sack, 31 passes defensed, 15 interceptions and three touchdowns during his career.
